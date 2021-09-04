Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post $23.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $24.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

BLI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 319,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $113.53.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

