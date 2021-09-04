Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIGHT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.14 ($57.82).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

