Berenberg Bank Raises Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $40.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.30.

ELY opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

