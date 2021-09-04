Berenberg Bank Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $310.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.77. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.