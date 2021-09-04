Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €113.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.00 ($125.88).

KBX opened at €102.25 ($120.29) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.15. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

