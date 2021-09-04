BENQI (QI) Price Tops $0.14

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $46.92 million and $5.63 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00138968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00168816 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.20 or 0.08018996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,941.93 or 1.00091055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00823543 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

