Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $52,827.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00125388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00182334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00809993 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 11,908,635 coins and its circulating supply is 5,914,370 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

