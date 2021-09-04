Belt (BELT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00139380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00183670 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.07871499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,166.37 or 0.99920967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.51 or 0.00994928 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

