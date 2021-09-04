BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 24,499 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59.

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $336.32 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.09.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

