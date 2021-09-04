Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.89 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $91.39 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,269.33 or 0.02531232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00095967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00345211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

