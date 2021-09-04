Bbva USA Purchases New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 597,085 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.