Bbva USA Makes New $389,000 Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 310,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after acquiring an additional 337,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Umpqua by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 183,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $19.44 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

