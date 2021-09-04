Bbva USA Makes New $319,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.