Bbva USA Invests $565,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

AGI opened at $8.05 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

