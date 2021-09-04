Bbva USA Invests $449,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

