Bbva USA Invests $438,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $121.07 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

