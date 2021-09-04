Bbva USA Buys Shares of 7,320 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

