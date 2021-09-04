Bbva USA Acquires New Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Bbva USA bought a new position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAMP. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 284,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after buying an additional 259,949 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

