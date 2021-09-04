Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.86 ($116.30).

ETR BMW opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.34. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion and a PE ratio of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

