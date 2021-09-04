Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.
Several research firms have weighed in on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 224,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,570. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.34.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
