Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 224,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,570. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

