Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Up 4.8%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $81.34. 84,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,829,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

