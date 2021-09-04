Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00004742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.19 million and $37,873.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00060808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00784647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046613 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 634,998 coins and its circulating supply is 499,417 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

