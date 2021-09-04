Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $26.12 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 241,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 366,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.