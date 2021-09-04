Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.8% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $60,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $181.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

