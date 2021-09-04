Barratt Developments plc (BDEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share by the real estate development company on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 711.40 ($9.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 711.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,243.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.