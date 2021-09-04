Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

