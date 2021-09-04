Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,178 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

