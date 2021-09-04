Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

BKHYY stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.7183 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.