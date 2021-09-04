Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $15,268,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,572 shares of company stock worth $203,543 over the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 173,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.19, a PEG ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.