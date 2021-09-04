BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

BXS stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.23. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

