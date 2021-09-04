Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,419 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 606.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,796 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $173.94 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

