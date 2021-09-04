Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 6,841 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $123.08 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

