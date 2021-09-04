Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,055 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of KMB opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

