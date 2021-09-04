Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,088 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.65. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.