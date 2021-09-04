Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 9,102 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Western Digital by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

