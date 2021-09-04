Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBVA. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

