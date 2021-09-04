Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

