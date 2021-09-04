Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 425 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $194.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,581. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

