Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 238.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

