Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 18,114 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. 227,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,022. Avient Co. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.