Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

BX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. 2,768,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

