Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Sonoco Products by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE SON traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 305,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,115. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

