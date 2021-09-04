Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amdocs worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 579,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,182. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.