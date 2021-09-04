Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

CyrusOne stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,017.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

