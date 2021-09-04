Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €80.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €71.78 ($84.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52-week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

