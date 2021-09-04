B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.71 million, a P/E ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

