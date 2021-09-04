B. Riley Begins Coverage on Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $287.44 million and a PE ratio of -15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.