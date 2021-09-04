Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVNW. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.88.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.