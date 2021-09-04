Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 202,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

