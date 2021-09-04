Autonio One Day Trading Volume Reaches $450,893.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $450,893.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00131539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00155093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.81 or 0.07842495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,789.82 or 0.99667067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00809679 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

